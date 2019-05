Brooklyn, NY

Wanderlust Festival at Brooklyn, NY

Dates: Saturday, September 7th – Sunday, September 8th

Prospect Park is the best loved green space in the borough and is nearly always packed with locals picnicking, runners, and cyclists when the weather’s warm. Bordered by neighborhoods known for diversity in culture, food, and residents, it’s the perfect place for our ALL NEW 2-day festival tour.

Join us in one of the city’s many treasures, Prospect Park. Lauded for its expansive spaces, calming forest paths, and Zoo(!), step into the park and you’ll forget you’re in the heart of a major city. Whether you call Brooklyn home, or it’s your “om away from home” for the weekend, it’s the ideal backdrop for a transformative experience.